DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.1913 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13990027 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 112170 EQS News ID: 1209559 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)