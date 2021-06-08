The "Europe Bus Market, By Length (6-8m, 8-10m, 10-12m Above 12m), By Seating Capacity (Up to 30, 31-40, 41-50 Above 50 Seats), By Application, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Bus Market was valued USD4.81 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 4.70% in the next five years.

Growth of the service sector coupled up with increase in middle-income group population are anticipated to drive the sales of buses in European countries over the next five years. Moreover, deployment of electric buses in municipal environment of European countries has considerably increased in the past few years.

In European countries, government is very much concerned about environment and is aiding private fleet owners and public transport departments to adopt battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles and other alternate fuel powered vehicles. These vehicles are environment friendly and lead to lower running and ownership costs, hence, most of the charter bus running companies are readily adopting these electric vehicles. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the European Bus Market.

The European Bus Market is segmented based on application type, fuel type, length, body type, seating capacity and country. Based on application type, the market is segmented into inter-city bus, intra-city bus, and school buses/others. The intercity transportation buses come with seating capacity of more than 41 seats and length of above 12 meters and hence, the above mentioned segments are gaining popularity among European countries.

Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into diesel, petrol/gasoline, electric hybrid, fuel cell and alternative fuels. Based on body type, the market is segmented into fully built and customizable built body. By country, the market is segmented into Germany, France, United Kingdom, Nordic Countries, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands and Portugal. In 2020, Germany accounted for the largest share in the European Bus Market with 19.14% share and is anticipated to help in the market growth in the forecast period also.

Mercedes-Benz AG, Iveco Bus, MAN SE, AB Volvo, EvoBus GmbH, etc., are some of the leading players operating in the European Bus Market.

Apart from these companies, other bus manufacturers are also increasing their brand awareness, price schemes and product portfolio in the region to increase their customer base. Major companies in the European Bus Market are also focusing on increasing their dealer and distributor network and their reach to governments and municipal communities to grab a larger share in the region's bus market.

Companies Mentioned

Mercedes-Benz AG

Iveco S.p.A.

MAN SE

AB Volvo

Scania AB

EvoBus GmbH

Temsa Europe NV

Neoman Bus GmbH

Alexander Dennis Ltd.

Solaris Bus Coach SA.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Target Audience:

Global bus manufacturers operating in the region

Dealers and distributors of buses

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to buses

Report Scope:

Europe Bus Market, By Application:

Inter-City Bus

Intra-City Bus

School Buses/Others

Europe Bus Market, By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Petrol/Gasoline

Electric Hybrid

Fuel Cell

Alternative Fuels

Europe Bus Market, By Length:

6-8 m

8-10 m

10-12 m

Above 12 m

Europe Bus Market, By Body Type:

Customizable Body

Fully Built

Europe Bus Market, By Seating Capacity:

Up to 30

31-40

41-50

Above 50

Europe Bus Market, By Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Nordic Countries

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Netherlands

Portugal

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the European Bus Market.

