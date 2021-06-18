NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sveitarfélagið Árborg - Bonds (ARBO 31 GSB) admitted to trading on 21 June 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Sveitarfélagið Árborg 2 Org. no: 6505982029 3 LEI 254900HECBC2L47ODD02 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ARBO 31 GSB 5 ISIN code IS0000033181 6 CFI code D-N-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer SVEITARFELAGID /1.35 BD 20310616 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued Open amount 10 Total amount 0 previously issued 11 Amount issued at 1.400.000.000 this time 12 Denomination in 20.000.000 CSD 13 Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type 15 Amortization N/A type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if N/A other 18 Issue date June 16, 2021 19 First ordinary December 16, 2021 installment date 20 Total number of 20 installments 21 Installment 2 frequency 22 Maturity date June 16, 2031 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest N/A rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest N/A rate, if other 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound, N/A if other 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count N/A convention, if other 31 Interest from N/A date 32 First ordinary N/A coupon date 33 Coupon frequency N/A 34 Total number of N/A coupon payments 35 If irregular cash N/A flow, then how 36 Dirty price / Clean Price clean price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed Yes 39 Name of index CPI ---------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or NA monthly index 41 Daily index or - monthly index, if other ---------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 550,35 43 Index base date June 16, 2021 Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating No (rating agency, date) ---------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional For full information on the bonds this Term-sheet must be information read in conjunction with Árborg Sustainable Finance Framework, issue description, appendix-Term Sheet, and the second opinion from second opinion provider. The aforementioned documents and other key documents are available for viewing at the Issuer's website; https://www.arborg.is/stjornsysla/fjarmal-og-rekstur/sja lfbaer-fjarmal Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities Nasdaq CSD Iceland depository 51 Date of June 11, 2021 Application for Admission to Trading 52 Date of Approval June 14, 2021 of Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of admission June 21, 2021 to trading 54 Order book ID ARBO_31_GSB 55 Instrument Municipal and local governments subtype 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS name 58 Static volatility No guards 59 Dynamic No volatility guards 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond