GlobeNewswire
18.06.2021 | 10:29
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sveitarfélagið Árborg - Bonds (ARBO 31 GSB) admitted to trading on 21 June 2021

Issuer                                   
   Information                                
1  Issuer:      Sveitarfélagið Árborg                  
2  Org. no:      6505982029                        
3  LEI        254900HECBC2L47ODD02                   
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)  ARBO 31 GSB                       
5  ISIN code     IS0000033181                       
6  CFI code      D-N-F-U-F-R                       
7  FISN númer     SVEITARFELAGID /1.35 BD 20310616             
8  Bonds/bills:    Bond                           
9  Total issued    Open                           
   amount                                   
10 Total amount    0                            
   previously                                 
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued at  1.400.000.000                      
   this time                                 
12 Denomination in  20.000.000                        
   CSD                                    
13 Listed on Nasdaq  Yes                           
   Stock Exchange                               
                                        
  Amortization -                               
   Cash Flow                                 
14 Amortization type                              
15 Amortization    N/A                           
   type, if other                               
16 Currency      ISK                           
17 Currency, if    N/A                           
   other                                   
18 Issue date     June 16, 2021                      
19 First ordinary   December 16, 2021                    
   installment date                              
20 Total number of  20                            
   installments                                
21 Installment    2                            
   frequency                                 
22 Maturity date   June 16, 2031                      
23 Interest rate   N/A                           
24 Floating interest N/A                           
   rate, if                                  
   applicable                                 
25 Floating interest N/A                           
   rate, if other                               
26 Premium      N/A                           
27 Simple/compound  Simple Interest                     
   interest                                  
28 Simple/compound,  N/A                           
   if other                                  
29 Day count     30E/360                         
   convention                                 
30 Day count     N/A                           
   convention, if                               
   other                                   
31 Interest from   N/A                           
   date                                    
32 First ordinary   N/A                           
   coupon date                                
33 Coupon frequency  N/A                           
34 Total number of  N/A                           
   coupon payments                              
35 If irregular cash N/A                           
   flow, then how                               
36 Dirty price /   Clean Price                       
   clean price                                
37 If payment date                               
   is a bank                                 
   holiday, does                               
   payment include                              
   accrued interest                              
   for days missing                              
   until next                                 
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
38 Indexed      Yes                           
39 Name of index   CPI                           
           ----------------------------------------------------------
40 Daily index or   NA                            
   monthly index                               
41 Daily index or   -                            
   monthly index,                               
   if other                                  
           ----------------------------------------------------------
42 Base index value  550,35                          
43 Index base date  June 16, 2021                      
                                        
  Other Information                              
44 Call option    No                            
45 Put option     No                            
46 Convertible    No                            
47 Credit rating   No                            
   (rating agency,                              
   date)                                   
           ----------------------------------------------------------
48 Additional     For full information on the bonds this Term-sheet must be
   information    read in conjunction with Árborg Sustainable Finance   
            Framework, issue description, appendix-Term Sheet, and 
            the second opinion from second opinion provider. The  
            aforementioned documents and other key documents are  
            available for viewing at the Issuer's website;     
            https://www.arborg.is/stjornsysla/fjarmal-og-rekstur/sja
            lfbaer-fjarmal                      
                                        
  Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
49 Registered at CSD Yes                           
50 Securities     Nasdaq CSD Iceland                    
   depository                                 
51 Date of      June 11, 2021                      
   Application for                              
   Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
52 Date of Approval  June 14, 2021                      
   of Application                               
   for Admission to                              
   Trading                                  
53 Date of admission June 21, 2021                      
   to trading                                 
54 Order book ID   ARBO_31_GSB                       
55 Instrument     Municipal and local governments             
   subtype                                  
56 Market       Iceland Cash Bond Trading                
57 List population  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS                  
   name                                    
58 Static volatility No                            
   guards                                   
59 Dynamic      No                            
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
60 MiFIR identifier  BOND - Bonds                       
61 Bond type     OEPB - Other Public Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
