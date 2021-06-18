

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages rose in May, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Average gross wages and salaries grew 10.1 percent year-on-year in May and amounted to 5637.34 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 10.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 0.3 percent in May.



Average paid employment rose 2.7 percent annually in May and amounted to 6338.5 thousand. Economists had expected a 2.5 percent growth.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment fell 2.9 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de