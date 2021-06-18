

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday, though concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve adopting a hawkish tone on asset purchases kept underlying sentiment cautious.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,677, after hitting a low of 6,655 earlier in the day on concerns over whether higher inflation will be temporary.



Among the top gainers, EssilorLuxottica, Hermes, Michelin, Schneider Electric and Alstom rallied 1-2 percent.



Banks underperformed as 10-year Treasury yields fell by nearly 3 bps to 1.475 percent, coming back to levels seen going into the Fed meeting earlier in the week.



Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas were down between 1.4 percent and 2.4 percent.



The U.S. dollar was headed for its best week in nearly nine months, making commodities more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.



