Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice



18.06.2021 / 12:00

[2021/06/18]



SUSE S.A.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.



Legal entity identifier:



213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A. ISIN: LU2333210958 Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 4,800,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:















Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-06-09 07:12:42.869620 B 530 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 07:30:35.747738 B 3 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 07:35:51.581965 B 20 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 07:35:51.582040 B 268 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 07:48:28.386813 B 46 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 07:49:35.748368 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:09:28.395691 B 142 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:09:28.399306 B 233 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:09:28.405572 B 133 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:09:28.410690 B 78 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:09:28.423445 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:10:22.191008 B 315 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:10:22.191410 B 271 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:11:48.340853 B 10.062 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:11:48.689328 B 103 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:11:49.065471 B 695 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:11:52.921000 B 764 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:11:52.930064 B 1.310 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:12:00.348940 B 128 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:15:22.944667 B 469 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:23:22.960947 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:25:22.975017 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:27:22.990521 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:29:23.004723 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:30:27.452436 B 4.546 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:30:28.123165 B 796 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:30:28.123220 B 124 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:30:28.396203 B 819 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:30:28.408456 B 271 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:30:28.408895 B 790 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:30:28.417691 B 1.005 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:34:28.430484 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:36:28.444622 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:55:33.027278 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 08:58:33.042078 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:01:25.747610 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:02:25.763157 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:05:25.777208 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:07:25.792674 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:10:25.806345 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:13:25.819421 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:22:58.284166 B 17 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:25:58.298621 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:28:58.314636 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:31:58.331184 B 17 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:34:20.349273 B 151 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:38:09.447393 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:41:09.462857 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:44:09.477817 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:47:09.493257 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:49:09.563656 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:52:09.577999 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:54:09.593565 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:56:09.608850 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:58:09.622821 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 09:59:32.907601 B 140 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:00:09.637299 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:02:09.650477 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:05:09.665621 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:08:09.679498 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:10:15.746844 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:25:28.160214 B 35 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:36:46.873456 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:40:46.890388 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:43:46.905993 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:47:46.921527 B 15 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:50:46.935765 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 10:57:46.953933 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:01:46.968550 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:06:46.983654 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:15:00.020138 B 38 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:15:00.020405 B 35 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:17:10.427054 B 530 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:17:30.319554 B 211 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:17:30.320548 B 150 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:20:30.359404 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:22:35.746588 B 27 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:28:35.760672 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:37:15.747132 B 16 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:41:55.747259 B 16 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:42:30.378338 B 1 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:44:12.664575 B 325 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:44:12.676202 B 154 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:44:12.676837 B 82 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:44:12.687999 B 142 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:44:12.689281 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:44:12.696826 B 1.851 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:45:12.708946 B 386 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:54:12.720874 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:54:15.747117 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:59:12.722122 B 125 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 11:59:15.747704 B 20 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:03:15.762567 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:03:25.747497 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:08:25.761484 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:11:25.775110 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:11:35.746421 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:17:35.760658 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:17:40.348212 B 147 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:17:45.747124 B 18 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:22:45.762264 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:25:45.775768 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:25:45.775829 B 171 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:25:45.787048 B 134 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:25:45.902639 B 643 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:25:55.746786 B 16 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:27:17.807481 B 265 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:27:19.463027 B 621 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:27:34.093988 B 272 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:32:34.107058 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:33:05.747378 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:35:05.762797 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:37:05.778686 B 6 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:59:47.954447 B 924 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:59:47.954525 B 116 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:59:47.967642 B 253 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:59:47.967716 B 50 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:59:47.967876 B 132 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 12:59:52.651009 B 129 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:01:49.079673 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:03:49.093325 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:05:49.106335 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:08:49.119905 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:10:49.133967 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:13:49.150475 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:13:49.208313 B 680 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:28:24.388274 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:30:24.401746 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:30:30.349055 B 332 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:30:30.349118 B 354 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:42:18.121719 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:43:18.134918 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:44:18.152800 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:44:20.635014 B 538 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:44:20.647254 B 300 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:44:20.647271 B 16 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:44:20.660501 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:46:54.211759 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:48:55.747409 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:49:20.348882 B 146 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:49:20.348960 B 164 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:49:20.361039 B 20 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:49:20.398734 B 1.666 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 13:59:55.747517 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:00:55.762092 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:02:25.747306 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:03:25.761920 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:04:55.746281 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:05:22.551120 B 10 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:05:55.760394 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:07:55.773786 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:10:15.747100 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:12:15.761125 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:12:55.746406 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:14:55.759463 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:15:55.772895 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:25:30.707319 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:27:30.722289 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:28:55.746179 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:29:55.759926 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:30:55.774510 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:33:05.746505 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:34:35.746626 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:36:35.762112 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:37:35.777302 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:39:35.791439 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:41:35.806406 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:41:50.348924 B 127 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:46:50.362240 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:48:50.375657 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:49:50.389366 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:51:50.402571 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:53:35.747183 B 13 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:54:35.760597 B 14 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:58:20.348914 B 149 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 14:58:22.626272 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 15:01:53.943815 B 623 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 15:01:53.943888 B 51 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 15:14:30.618821 B 12 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 15:15:01.510477 B 916 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 15:15:01.510543 B 28 30,0000 EUR XETA 2021-06-09 15:28:01.584649 B 19 30,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 39.735 30,0000 EUR





