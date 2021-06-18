EntreFit is Leading The Way in Creating Successful Fitness Businesses

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / With the world of online fitness growing exponentially since the start of the pandemic in 2020, trainers from all across the globe were forced to adapt and take their businesses online. With more opportunity than ever to create an impact in their business, many fitness trainers have succeeded - while many others have failed.

EntreFit, founded by Men's Health Fitness Advisor & WriterSean Garner, is dedicated to helping online trainers build and scale their fitness coaching programs, and ultimately succeed. Having spent years in the trenches himself building his own fitness business, Sean and his team know exactly what it takes.

"I started EntreFit as I had the proven method to create great offers, stand out & create the systems people need to place to grow and scale their online businesses. I saw a lot of people in the industry didn't really have the knowledge or experience, which is why I've made it my mission to help them" Sean explains. With 11 years of experience under his belt in the fitness industry, EntreFit's success in recent years comes as no surprise.

Fitness professionals, gym owners and personal trainers that have been training people in person for at least 2 years, and now looking to add an online training as a new revenue stream or convert to online only, are the type of clients best suited to the team at EntreFit. Their proven method is the reason why so many of their clients have gone on to create incredible, industry-leading businesses, EntreFit doesn't just help with the fitness side of things, but with some of the fundamentals of business - such as sales and marketing. "The area where a lot of new online trainers go wrong is sales and marketing. They might manage to get a deal here or there, but they're shooting their shot with no real strategy" Sean explains.

Entrefit guides their clients from start to finish, teaching all the tricks of the trade, enabling their clients to stand out from the saturated market of unproductive fitness influencers. Sean and his team will teach on how to build the right systems, optimise fitness training strategy, and deliver an unsurpassed client experience. With the guidance provided by the team at EntreFit, there will be no more struggling to convince clients of your value as a fitness trainer.

