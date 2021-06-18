

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) Friday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire Exton Consulting, a French consulting firm providing strategy and business management support to financial services clients across Europe. The company did not disclose financial terms of the deal.



Exton Consulting, which was founded in 2006, helps executive boards at major banks and insurance companies successfully manage growth and transformation projects in various markets across Europe.



Following the acquisition, Exton Consulting's around 150 professionals would join Accenture's Financial Services industry group and strengthen its ability to offer innovative end-to-end solutions.



The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and is subject to customary closing conditions.



Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France & Benelux, said, said, 'Our intent to acquire Exton Consulting is part of our overall growth strategy to expand critical skills and capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas of the market. . This acquisition would cement Accenture's standing as a leading Strategy & Consulting firm for Financial Services clients in France and beyond, taking our innovative end-to-end solutions to new levels of speed and scale.'



