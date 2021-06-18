NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 17 June 2021 were: 897.35p Capital only 903.59p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 75,560 ordinary shares on 16th June 2021, the Company has 93,952,788 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.