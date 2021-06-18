The methylammonium-free inverted solar module was built on a flexible substrate made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). A hole transporting material made of poly(triarylamine) (PTAA) and a double-cation cesium formamidinium (CsFA) perovskite layer were deposited through blade-coating and nitrogen-assisted blade-coating.Researchers at the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Italy have unveiled a flexible solar module based on perovskite with an active area of 15.7 cm2. "It is the first flexible perovskite module that shows stability under light exposure," Luigi Angelo Castriotta, a researcher at ...

