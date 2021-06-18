The country's cumulative PV capacity exceeded 2 GW at the end of 2020.From pv magazine Germany Austria saw a record increase of 341 MW in photovoltaic systems in 2020, according to new figures released by trade body Photovoltaik Austria. Compared to 2019, last year's result represented a 38% growth. Overall, photovoltaics covered 3.6 percent of electricity demand last year. The cumulative installed photovoltaic capacity in the country rose to 2,035 MW at the end of last year. Vera Immitzer, managing director of the federal association, sees the numbers as "first signs of a solar revolution". ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...