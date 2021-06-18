Anzeige
Freitag, 18.06.2021
PR Newswire
18.06.2021 | 13:28
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Special program on "Xi Jinping's Classical Literary Quotes" aired on CMG's media platforms

BEIJING, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV+:

The first season of the international edition of "Chinese Wisdom in Ancient Classics - Xi Jinping's Classical Literary Quotes" was released on new-media platforms of China Global Television Network (CGTN) under China Media Group (CMG) since May.