

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices accelerated in May, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The producer price index increased 7.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 5.1 percent rise in April.



Excluding the energy group, producer prices rose 4.5 percent yearly in May, following a 2.6 percent growth in the previous month.



Prices for energy gained 4.0 percent annually in May. Prices for intermediate goods grew 3.1 percent and those for investment goods rose 0.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 1.6 percent in May, following a 1.5 percent rise in the prior month.



