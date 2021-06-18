Anzeige
Freitag, 18.06.2021

PR Newswire
18.06.2021 | 13:34
Drumz Plc - Result of AGM

Drumz Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 17

18 June 2021

Drumz plc

('Drumz", or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.

For further information please contact:
Drumz Plcwww.drumzplc.com
Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe / Chris Savidge020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited Joint broker
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936
© 2021 PR Newswire
