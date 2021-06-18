Under the new provisions, which will come into force in 2023, a photovoltaic system will have to cover at least 30% of the roof area of a new building.From pv magazine Germany The Berlin House of Representatives passed the Berlin Solar Act on Thursday requiring the installation of photovoltaic systems on all new buildings in the German capital from 2023. The law's new provisions apply to all new buildings as well as to major renovations of roofs in existing buildings with usable areas of more than 50 square meters. The photovoltaic systems must cover at least 30% of the roof area. Alternatively, ...

