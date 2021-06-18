

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a quiet day of economic announcements, trading on Friday might be somewhat subdued.



Asian shares are ended mixed on the day, while European shares are trading mostly down.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 151.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 13.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 13.25 points.



The U.S. stocks ended mixed on Thursday. The Nasdaq advanced 121.67 points or 0.9 percent to 14,161.35, the Dow slid 210.22 points or 0.6 percent to 33,823.45 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.84 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,221.86.



On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was up 554 and the U.S. Rig Count was 461.



Asian stocks ended Friday's session on a mixed note. Chinese shares ended on a flat note. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 242.68 points, or 0.85 percent, to 28,801.27.



Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 54.25 points, or 0.19 percent, to 28,964.08, while the broader Topix index settled 0.87 percent lower at 1,946.56.



Australian markets ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 9.90 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,368.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 23.80 points, or 0.31 percent, at 7,624.30.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 41.80 points or 0.63 percent. The German DAX is losing 152.95 points or 0.95 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 80.38 points or 1.12 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 4.55 points or 0.05 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.46 percent.



