Cyient Sets Sustainability Goals for 2025, Adopts Holistic Sustainability Framework

- Launches first sustainability report

- Commits to become carbon and water neutral by 2025

- Focuses on governance beyond compliance and improving diversity and inclusion

HYDERABAD, India, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its 30 years' commitment toward sustainable and resilient business practices, Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, pledges to become a carbon and water neutral business by 2025. Cyient announced a holistic sustainability framework with its first sustainability report. By adopting the framework, Cyient ensures that the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects are strengthened across the value chain with strong leadership commitment, collaborative partnership, and an empowered ecosystem enabling long-term sustainable value generation.

With a 360-degree approach, the framework has 13 focus areas distributed across three pillars-Responsible, Equitable, and Accountable-in alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the unveiling of the Sustainability Report 2020-21, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient, said, "Stakeholders across the spectrum are demanding and valuing sustainability as an imperative. We believe our new framework will empower us to become the most sustainable engineering and manufacturing organization. With our goals, we envisage adopting a path where we create shared and sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Building on its sustainability initiatives, Cyient has committed to becoming the most sustainable engineering, manufacturing, and technology services organization. Adopting a path of shared and sustainable long-term value, the company is doubling down on addressing the growing climate crisis by committing to carbon and water neutral operations and ensuring zero waste to landfills.

Within this period, the company also aims to achieve gender balance at the workplace, offer continuous employee training and development, and undertake numerous community development programs such as education for the girl child, skill development for the youth, and IT literacy. It will further become more accountable by establishing the highest levels of governance, ensuring safe and secure data, and accelerating digital industrial transformation with industry 4.0.

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical technology and healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial products, and energy and utilities.

