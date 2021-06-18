

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) has reached an agreement with trade unions that will allow its employees in France to work from home for up to three days per week, the French carmaker said in a statement on Friday.



The new organization and workspace arrangements to improve on-site collaboration will be rolled out in several stages, starting in September 2021.



The new hybrid work organization, which aims to get the best out of face-to-face and teleworking, will be implanted on a voluntary basis and will combine on-site and remote work.



It is organized that two days of working from home per week, with an additional day working after getting the manager's permission.



