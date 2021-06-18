What Are the 3 Key Benefits of Using Press Releases as Part of a Marketing Strategy? Newswire Explains

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Since 2004, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution , has shown through its innovative technology that writing and distributing press releases is an affordable, data-driven and highly targeted way to reach a company's target audience.

"There's more to press release distribution than writing and publishing content," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Our team of experts leverages their experience and knowledge to help our clients properly craft, time, distribute, and measure performance to continually deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time."

In this Smart Start video, Newswire shares insights on the three key benefits of using press releases in a marketing strategy and covers a number of topics including:

How to create a consumer-centric marketing strategy

The importance of identifying a target audience

Understanding the specific purposes of the various marketing channels

And more

"There's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all marketing strategy and that's why our team utilizes our innovative technology to help our clients create plans and strategies that build brand awareness, improve SEO, generate leads, and much more," added Terenzio.

Watch the Marketing Strategy Smart Start video for more information.

