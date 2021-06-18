FinEx Funds ICAV - Net Asset Value
PR Newswire
London, June 18
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|Immediate Release
|18 June 2021
FinEx Fund ICAV (the "ICAV")
FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the "Fund")
Re: Net Asset Value
|Fund
|Date
|Ticker Symbol
|ISIN code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Net Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF USD Share Class
|17.06.2021
|FXRU
|IE00BD5FH213
|6,612,320
|USD
|84,999,900.66
|12.8548
Enquiries to:
|Maples and Calder (Ireland) LLP
|Ciaran Cotter
+353 1 619 2033
