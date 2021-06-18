Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR) announced silver and tellurium assay results for the Perky and C.O.D. veins at its 100% owned Gold Drop property. The Gold Drop Property is located 3 kilometers north of Greenwood, in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, which has a long history of mining having produced 1.4 million ounces gold, 10 million ounces silver and 0.7 billion pounds copper.

The silver and tellurium assay results are for the 19 holes drilled on the C.O.D. vein and the 17 holes drilled on the Perky vein, following up on the gold assays that were released in April. The Perky vein located approximately 200 metres west of the C.O.D vein reported the most significant results with 235 grams per tonne gold, 880 grams per tonne silver, and 660 parts per million tellurium over a 0.53 metre core interval from drillhole PYK20-08.

Drilling in 2021 will be focused on identifying lateral extension of the Perky vein, which was also trenched over 10.3 metre interval, yielding grades as high as 54 g/t gold, 194 g/t silver, and 134 parts per million tellurium over a 0.70 metre width. Furthermore, drilling will test mineralization at the Lively vein which was successfully trenched at surface in 2020 over a 29.5 metre interval.

Trenching this season will entail several areas including the northern area of the C.O.D vein which was trenched to the south last year, and the Highland Valley vein which was exposed at surface with a grab sample grading 4.76 g/t gold, 22.4 g/t silver, and 12.7 parts per million tellurium. Prospecting and geological mapping will continue in the Rhoderick Dhu and Ken area. As the company's technical staff continue to actively evaluate the field data from last year, new targets and field activities may be planned throughout the field season.

