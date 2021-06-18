Anzeige
WKN: A1C609 ISIN: BMG850801025 Ticker-Symbol: SN6 
Stuttgart
18.06.21
16:30 Uhr
12,220 Euro
-0,280
-2,24 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2021 | 15:29
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

LONDON, June 18, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company's unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 BST).

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Lucas Vos - President, Stolt Tankers

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it here (https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZTRjMmU4YmQtNTZmNS00YTEyLWI3MjUtYTk0ODUxMDA0ZTMz%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2235d14ae1-4ee5-441b-a84a-6791dee05c7b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%228a6c2ca3-6c65-428e-a1c3-f70c0937abe9%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a)

The presentation will be published on our website:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/ (https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/)

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or 'the Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution, and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
