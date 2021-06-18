Anzeige
Freitag, 18.06.2021
Handelsbedarf noch vor Wochenende? Final Countdown!? Die Meldung vor DER Meldung?
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 
Frankfurt
18.06.21
08:05 Uhr
43,235 Euro
+0,395
+0,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
18.06.2021
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 18

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 17 June 2021 was 3752.38p (ex income) 3756.30p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

18 June 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
