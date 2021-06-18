Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Handelsbedarf noch vor Wochenende? Final Countdown!? Die Meldung vor DER Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.06.2021 | 16:05
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Komplett ASA, on First North NOK (326/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Komplett ASA, shares to trading on First North
NOK, with effect from June 21, 2021. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      KOMPLo         
----------------------------------------------
Round lot:      1            
----------------------------------------------
Currency:       NOK           
----------------------------------------------
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
----------------------------------------------
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      NO0011016040      
----------------------------------------------
Order book ID:    228720         
----------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
----------------------------------------------
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------
MIC Code:       ONSE          
----------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.