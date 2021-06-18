Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Bid procedure, 2021-06-23

Bonds Bonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.



The following bonds are eligible for delivery:









RIKSHEM AB: SE0011452507, 2023-07-18



RIKSHEM AB: SE0011869981, 2023-05-08



EPIROC AB: XS1918042364, 2023-12-06



EPIROC AB: XS2258568778, 2026-05-18



SCANIA CV AB: XS2042641121, 2022-08-22



SCANIA CV AB: XS2332891089, 2023-04-19



AB INDUSTRIVARDEN: SE0011869668, 2022-02-28



AB INDUSTRIVARDEN: SE0012676724, 2023-02-20



SVENSK FASTIGHETS FIN: SE0012194058, 2022-02-28



SVENSK FASTIGHETS FIN: SE0012676872, 2022-09-07









Delivery of a Bond may not occur if the Counterparty has purchased the Bond from the issuer more recently than one month prior to the date of announcement of the Special terms, that is, the purchase may not have taken place after:



2021-05-23

Bid date 2021-06-23

Bid times 10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SE0011452507: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0011869981: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



XS1918042364: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



XS2258568778: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



XS2042641121: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



XS2332891089: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0011869668: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0012676724: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0012194058: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK



SE0012676872: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK







Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SE0011452507: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0011869981: 30 mln SEK per bid



XS1918042364: 30 mln SEK per bid



XS2258568778: 30 mln SEK per bid



XS2042641121: 30 mln SEK per bid



XS2332891089: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0011869668: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0012676724: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0012194058: 30 mln SEK per bid



SE0012676872: 30 mln SEK per bid







Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from a Counterparty may not be lower than SEK 4 million and may not be lower than SEK 4 million per Bond (ISIN code).

Expected allocation time Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date 2021-06-28

Delivery of bonds Securities issued in PM part:



To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.









Securities issued in AM part:



To the Riksbank's account in State Street (Global Custodian):



Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX



Local agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)



Local agent's BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX



Global Custodian's account name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST



Global Custodian's account number at SEB: 01-100 386 491



Riksbank's account name at Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank's account number at Global Custodian: 0145



PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX



Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P:: DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.









Securities issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):



To the Riksbank's account with Euroclear Bank: 91181.