Viejas Casino & Resort Leads the Way

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / For over three decades, Viejas Casino & Resort has led other regional casinos in providing not only world-class resort amenities to its guests but also the latest cutting-edge gaming technology. Viejas is proud to announce its newest technological advancement, which will provide a quicker and safer gaming experience for all guests-VIP Mobility.

VIP Mobility is a simple-to-use, free, downloadable mobile application for Apple and Android devices that is securely connected to a guest's bank account(s), allowing players to quickly transfer funds to and from their slot machine or table game. This cashless gaming app will allow a more streamlined gaming experience as well as a safer one. As the region returns to a sense of normalcy during COVID-19, Viejas believes that protecting the health of guests is of paramount importance. The use of VIP Mobility by players will provide safer gaming options: eliminating high-touch risk factors associated with handling cash bills and using ATMs, as well as limiting face-to-face interactions with Team Members.

"This revolutionary application and the technology we have installed across the casino floor will enable us to increase guest service, reduce lines and provide a safe and efficient experience to our guests," said Jim Wild, General Manager of Viejas Casino & Resort. "Our guests no longer have to carry large amounts of cash or stacks of TITO tickets, and they never have to leave their lucky slot machine or favorite table game to get cash again."

The rollout of VIP Mobility has already begun with a select test group of players and will continue through the beginning of the summer season. Training materials, guest guides, and instructional videos will be available throughout the property and online.

About Viejas Casino & Resort

Viejas Casino & Resort is a proud recipient of the AAA Four Diamond award. The resort features world-class gaming with thousands of slot machines, exciting table games including blackjack, baccarat, pai gow, as well as a modern and elegant bingo room, and an off-track betting facility. Viejas Casino & Resort also features a variety of restaurants including the AAA Four Diamond Grove Steakhouse, Baron Long Bar & Grill, Ginger Noodle Bar, and the Café. The beautiful Viejas Outlets, located across the street from the casino, offer visitors a unique shopping experience with highly acclaimed stores, numerous eateries, Viejas Bowl, and Southern California's largest outdoor skating rink. Nestled in the beautiful Alpine Valley, Viejas Casino & Resort offers two hotel options for guests searching for modern amenities, streamlined design and a luxurious boutique feel. The Viejas Hotel, built in 2013, features 203 luxury rooms and 34 VIP suites, including a lush, spacious pool and lounge area. The adult-only tower, Willows Hotel & Spa, built in 2018, offers an additional 159 VIP suites, luxury spa facilities, saltwater pools, and a newly expanded gaming area.

