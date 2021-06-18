The "Frozen Foods Market in Europe Premium Report, 23 Countries: COVID-19 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has gathered hard food and drink market data for over 30 years. The publisher has developed a pioneering new approach to assessing food and drink markets in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as follows.

Market Forecasts and the COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 market forecasts include estimates for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been achieved by applying factors to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on:

Retail Markets

Foodservice Markets

Individual Countries

Underlying natural market growth

A built-in "return to normal" over several years.

Accordingly, these forecasts should be considered as a "best efforts" approach.

Given fast-changing markets as a result of the pandemic, these forecasts should naturally be treated with caution.

All Forecasts Integrate The Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic In Retail And In Foodservice Product Markets In All Countries, With A Return To Normal Over Several Years.

A unique strategic vision of demand and supply in the 23-country European Frozen Foods market is presented, in particular, identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product.

Taken together, this report provides a unique and invaluable hard data strategic picture of the dynamics of this market from both a demand and a supply perspective.

Key Topics Covered:

Product coverage and definition

Frozen Pastry Frozen cakes and pastries and other frozen bakery products, raw dough, excluding frozen pizzas, excluding industrial raw dough for an in-store bake-off.

Frozen Fruit Frozen fruit.

Frozen Vegetables Frozen vegetables (excluding frozen potatoes)

Frozen Potato Frozen potato (i.e. French fries) and other frozen potato products (eg croquettes, pommes dauphine, duchesse).

Ice Cream Dairy/non-dairy ice cream and sorbets, industrial and artisanal (including estimates of underrecorded artisanal), soft ice.

Frozen Soup Frozen soups.

Frozen Convenience meat Frozen convenience meat: hamburgers, meatballs, sausages, nuggets, including pork and poultry products, excluding cooked meat.

Frozen Fish Frozen convenience fish (breaded, prepared), including seafood and molluscs [Spain includes unprepared frozen fish]. In CEE, includes frozen fillet fish, and excludes frozen fish without head but with all bones.

Frozen Pizza Frozen pizza.

Frozen Ready Meals Frozen ready meals (meat, fish, pasta and vegetable-based), including cooked prepared meat, excluding frozen pizza.

Country coverage -Austria, Belgium/Lux, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

For each of the products covered (listed above) and in each of the countries covered (listed above), as well as for the aggregate data for the entire market covered, the following information is provided:

Flowchart of Major Suppliers, Demand and Distribution Channels

DEMAND DATA

Historical Demand in 2014, 2018, 2019 (in volume)

Historical Demand in 2014, 2018, 2019 (in value)

Forecast Demand 2020, 2021 2022 (in volume)

Forecast Demand 2020, 2021 2022 (in value)

Historical 5-year growth rates 2014 2019 (in volume)

Historical 5-year growth rates, 2014 2019 (in value)

Breakdown between Foodservice and Retail Market in 2019 (in volume)

Breakdown between Foodservice and Retail Market in 2019 (in value)

Per capita consumption in retail, foodservice and total market, 2019 (in volume)

Per capita expenditure in retail, foodservice and total market, 2019 (in value)

Strategic Assessment: percentage represented by the Country product market from the regional product market (North America, Western Europe or Central Europe).

SUPPLY DATA

Definition: Company Market Shares given for the Total Market (retail, foodservice and artisanal).

Updating: underlying food and drink database updated regularly, including for Mergers Acquisitions

Supplier market shares (usually up to 10 shares cited by product and in each Country)

Who Owns Whom: Key Local Subsidiaries of each Ultimate Holding Company

Distribution Channels Shares: Branded, Unbranded, Own (Private) Label and Artisanal (own-produced for own sale, e.g. bakers)

Major Brands for the suppliers cited

SUPPLEMENTARY ANALYSIS

Especially important where the publisher has identified more than 10 holding companies

Company Market Shares and Rankings within the aggregate market covered by the report

List of all Holding Companies identified for this market covered

Who Owns Whom: All Key Local Subsidiaries identified

Major Brands by Holding Company and Key Subsidiary

