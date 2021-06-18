

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Supercar maker Ferrari has selected Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN) Amazon Web Service as its official cloud service provider.



Amazon on Friday announced that Amazon Web Services, Inc. has inked a deal with Ferrari S.p.A. to become their official cloud, machine learning, and artificial intelligence provider.



The companies said the deal accelerate the pace of innovation across the entire Ferrari organization, including their road cars department, GT Competitions, the Ferrari Challenge, and the Scuderia Ferrari FORMULA 1 (F1) team.



Ferrari intends to use AWS's services and infrastructure, including the AWS Europe (Milan) region, to streamline design and testing of its cars. In addition, Scuderia Ferrari will leverage AWS to launch a digital fan engagement platform, via its mobile app.



'Ferrari and AWS both represent excellence in their fields. As our Official Cloud Provider, I firmly believe AWS will enable our company to become a data-driven organization that uses the power of technology to improve our products, increase engagement with Ferrari enthusiasts worldwide, and deliver continuously more exciting driving experiences,' said Mattia Binotto, Principal of Scuderia Ferrari.



Ferrari will also leverage AWS to make it easier for current and prospective customers to build, purchase, and maintain their cars. Using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and Amazon DynamoDB, Ferrari will be able to quickly create, deploy, and scale improved digital experiences such as the Ferrari Car Configurator.



