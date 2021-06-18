Anzeige
Freitag, 18.06.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2021 | 20:05
Nordic Investment Bank - Retrospective listing of Bond: As of 7 June 2021

HELSINKI, Finland, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrospective listing of Bond: As of 7 June 2021 the Nordic Investment Bank EUR 30,000,000 0.94 per cent. Callable Notes due 2041 (XS2325746407, EMTN Series 1151), which were issued on 30 March 2021 and initially not listed on any stock exchange, have been admitted to trading on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the Official List of the FCA.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

