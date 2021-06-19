Campaign Writer: Recruiting Healthcare Talent and Medical Staff with Heartbeat.ai

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / For human resource (HR) professionals and recruitment agencies in the healthcare and medical industries, finding the right talent to join a company can be challenging. The time-consumption of having to sift through hundreds of resumes and schedule endless interviews, causes other important HR tasks to suffer. There is now a better way. Heartbeat.ai makes it easy for recruiters and talent acquisition teams by giving access to a database of ten million healthcare professionals direct contact information, including: email addresses, direct telephone numbers, cell phone and mobile phone numbers, and medical license verification. In just a few clicks, users spend less time searching for new employees to hire.

How to Speed Up the Recruiting and Hiring Process

The new healthcare recruiting tool is called Heartbeat.ai, a new data enrichment provider that any healthcare organization's recruiters and talent acquisition departments, or medical recruiting firms and staffing agencies can use.

Heartbeat.ai simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners to bring users the most updated and accurate contact information, including personal and business email addresses, and the prized piece of personal contact information, cell phone and mobile phone numbers.

'Recruiting for healthcare nurses , doctors and other medical staff is a highly competitive market. Many organizations have lists of registered nurses, but these industry lists do not have the RN or MD's personal contact information. Heartbeat.ai has an easy to use bulk upload feature where users can upload their existing lists and get the enriched personal contact info within minutes,' said Ben Argeband, Founder of Heartbeat.ai and Swordfish AI.

Currently, there are over 5.3 million healthcare employees working in 6,210 hospitals in the United States full-time. Demand for medical professionals has continued to grow in recent years, even prior to the COVID pandemic.

Top 10 Health Systems in the USA

(based on # of for-profit hospitals)

HCA Healthcare , 185 hospitals Ascension Health, 151 CommonSpirit Health, 142 Community Health Systems, 105 Trinity Health, 92 LifePoint Health, 86 Tenet Healthcare, 65 Vibra Healthcare, 65 Providence St. Joseph Health, 51 Atrium Health, 50

The healthcare industry is not just made up of hospitals and medical clinics. It also includes companies that produce medical goods, such as drugs and medical devices, and companies that provide medical services, such as health insurance or hospital administration.

Investopedia compiled financial data on the top healthcare companies based on revenue. CVS Health leads the list with over $257 billion in revenue

Top 10 Healthcare Companies in the World

(based on $ revenue)

CVS Health Corp., $257.3B UnitedHealth Group Inc., $240.3B McKesson Corp., $224.9B AmerisourceBergen Corp., $182.1B Cigna Corp., $153.7B Cardinal Health Inc., $149.7B Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., $137.4B Anthem Inc., $104.2B Johnson & Johnson, $82.1B Centene Corp., $74.6B

With aging baby boomers in need of more medical services and care each year, combined with a significant percentage of nurses nearing retirement age, there is a huge bottleneck in nursing education constraining the talent pipeline. Healthcare and nurse recruiters are wondering how to bridge this gap quickly and generate leads of candidates to fill open positions.

Best Strategy on How to Recruit Healthcare Professionals

'The most effective healthcare recruiting strategy on how to recruit nurses for the hospitals or how to recruit medical professionals is having the nurse or doctor's personal cell phone number to call or text them directly. Everyone carries a cell phone these days. Heartbeat.ai can provide users with this contact information,' continued Argeband.

For example, those looking to create nurses email lists , searches can be done directly from the Heartbeat.ai website, or through their convenient Google Chrome Extension that works as users visit the most popular social media platforms and websites for desired candidate profiles, such as: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Google, Bing, GitHub, Dribble, or Stackoverflow. The Heartbeat.ai plugin will display all contact information found for that individual's profile.

