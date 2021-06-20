Lenzing: Lenzing AG, a leading provider of sustainably produced specialty fibers for the global textile and non-woven industries, has two renowned national awards to celebrate. Austria's Leading Companies (ALC), which was held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, again recognized the country's most successful companies. In a competition organized by PwC Austria, Die Presse newspaper and KSV1870, a credit protection firm and business platform, Lenzing won first prize in the "Climate protection" category. "After what was an extremely challenging year, we are especially pleased to have received this award. It's a fantastic acknowledgement of our achievements and commitment to a sustainable way of doing business, even in difficult times. Of course, our thanks go to our 7,500 members of staff, who ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...