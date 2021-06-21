

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release May figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, retail sales were up 1.1 percent on month.



Taiwan will provide May numbers for export orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 40.15 percent following the 42.6 percent spike in April.



China will see the latest prime rate figures for its one-year and five-year loans; previously, they were at 3.85 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de