SK-II Studio Returns with Film "BEYOND THE STADIUM" in Support of Women Entrepreneurs in Tokyo Who Are Fighting to Keep Their Dreams Alive

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its commitment towards its brand purpose CHANGEDESTINY, global prestige skincare brand SK-II returns with its last SK-II STUDIO film for the year - "BEYOND THE STADIUM", shining a much-needed spotlight on a community which has been highly impacted by the pandemic - women-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs in Tokyo.

The pandemic has been a tough set-back for small businesses globally and especially in Japan with the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. 87% of women business owners globally have been adversely affected by the pandemic.1 This adds to a preexisting difficult climate in Japan for women entrepreneurs. Employed Japanese women who are own-account workers are among the lowest within the G7 countries (4.4%), and significantly below the OECD average. 22% of women in Japan aspire to own their own businesses but only 5.3% of businesses are owned by women.2

"BEYOND THE STADIUM" provides a thought-provoking look into fight that goes on beyond the Stadiums in Tokyo. It celebrates the strength and resilience of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs who are taking destiny in their own hands - keeping the business of their dreams alive in these challenging times.

Narrated by Kaori Momoi, award-winning actress and SK-II's longest-standing brand ambassador, "BEYOND THE STADIUM" juxtaposes struggles faced by Olympic athletes in pursuing their dreams with the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and small business owners in Tokyo over the past year which has been amplified by the lack of anticipated visitors for the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"BEYOND THE STADIUM" features the stories of Olympic athletes - gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer LiuXiang, table tennis player Ishikawa Kasumi, badminton player Misaki Matsutomo and surfer Mahina Maeda as well as women entrepreneurs and small-business owners in Tokyo - Mai Odajima, owner of a kimono store "KIEN", Reika Yasuhara, owner of a Japanese 'wagashi' confectionary "DAISANMANENDOU HANARE", Ai Hashimoto, owner of a flower shop "ON FLOWERS", Naoko Yoneyama, owner of a Japanese rice ball store "NY CAFÉ" as well Natsuko Shiraki, owner of an ethical jewelry store "HASUNA".

With the release of the "BEYOND THE STADIUM" film, SK-II has also built a virtual shopping street--CHANGEDESTINY STREET within SK-II CITY to feature the stores of these women entrepreneurs in Tokyo. Visitors will be able to drop in to each store to experience each entrepreneur's unique craft - be it to learn how to style a kimono in a unique way or see how traditional Japanese sweets "wagashi" are given with a modern twist, while learning about their stories and exploring the stores as if they were in Tokyo.

"In these unprecedented times we are in, consumers have a much higher expectation towards brands and businesses. We know that we have an even larger social responsibility to the communities we operate in and be a force for good," shared Markus Strobel, President P&G of Skin and Personal Care. "CHANGEDESTINY is at the heart of our brand purpose at SK-II. For years, we have celebrated how destiny is not a matter of chance, but a matter of choice through the stories of courageous women around the world. With the launch of "Beyond the Stadium" and our virtual shopping street within SK-II City, we are taking yet another step forward in our CHANGEDESTINY journey. It means a lot to us to be able to continue to support women-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs to keep their dreams alive in these challenging times in Tokyo as the Worldwide Partner of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

"BEYOND THE STADIUM" is the eighth original film launched by SK-II STUDIO this year following its debut film "The Center Lane" by award-winning director Hirokazu Koreeda featuring the inspiring story of swimmer Ikee Rikako's return to competitive swimming and the "VS" Series - an animated anthology series of six films that explores what it takes to take destiny in your own hands through the real-life stories of Olympic athletes - gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer LiuXiang, table tennis player Ishikawa Kasumi, badminton players Ayaka Takahashiand Misaki Matsutomo, surferMahina Maeda, and Hinotori Nippon3, the Japan Volleyball team.

In line with this, SK-II dedicates its CHANGEDESTINY FUND4 to a program to support women-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs impacted by the pandemic in Tokyo. Proceeds from the CHANGEDESTINY FUND, worth US$500,000 will go towards a year-long program supporting women-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs in Tokyo with Shibuya City and MEETALK - a Tokyo-based women entrepreneurship network to equip them with digital and social skills, business networks and platform to build and keep the business of their dreams alive in these unprecedented times.

To find out how you can help women-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs as part of the CHANGEDESTINY Fund program, please visit https://city.sk-ii.com/.

If you are a woman-owned small business or female entrepreneur based in Tokyo interested in participating in the CHANGEDESTINY Fund program, please sign up here: https://meetalk.org/sk2changedestiny/

1 Source: The MasterCard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) 2020 report analyses how women in business are progression across 58 global economies.

2Source: OECD Entrepreneurship at a Glance, based on Gallup data.

3 The "VS Limitations" by SK-II Studio was filmed in 2019 with the Japan National team Hinotori Nippon of 2019. The athletes appearing in the films share SK-II's brand purpose of CHANGEDESTINY and have real-life destiny-changing experiences, often while under intense scrutiny, pressure and judgement. Their selection is completely independent from Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

4 The CHANGEDESTINY Fund was launched with SK-II STUDIO--contributing $1 for every view garnered on each SK-II STUDIO film in support of women in pursuing their destiny to create positive change.

About SK-II

For nearly 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate the miracle ingredient PITERA5, SK-II's exclusive and naturally derived ingredient crafted from a proprietary fermentation process of a unique yeast strain. Since then, SK-II with PITERA1 has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Tangwei, Ni Ni, Chun Xia, Haruka Ayase, Kasumi Arimura, Naomi Watanabe, Chloe Grace Moretz. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

About CHANGEDESTINY

CHANGEDESTINY is at the heart of the SK-II brand philosophy that celebrates how destiny is not a matter of chance, but a matter of choice. Inspired by the stories of women from around the world, CHANGEDESTINY sheds light on the pressures they face and the universal 'box' they are put in to be perfect in society's eyes. Award-winning CHANGEDESTINY campaigns include 2016's "Marriage Market Takeover" that put a spotlight on the labels of "Sheng Nu" or "Leftover Women" in China, 2017's "The Expiry Date", 2018's "Meet Me Halfway" and 2019's "Timelines" a docu-series in partnership with Katie Couric about the evolving and controversial topic of marriage pressure and societal expectations women face globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1536320/Beyond_the_Stadium.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1j_VplZjSU

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1500772/image_803765_39283386_Logo.jpg