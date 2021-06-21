The residential solar industry has taken notice of the demand for beautiful, hidden panels, and is now providing creative and attractive designs that you can incorporate into your rooftop solar project.From pv magazine USA When it comes to buying residential solar panels in the United States, the most important factor is curb appeal. U.S. home equity collectively represents the largest savings account in the country. And because aesthetics are among the most important factors in determining the value of a home, America's residential solar consumers tend to get a bit, well, persnickety. So what ...

