Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 25/2021

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2021 - Storent Investments STOR080020A Buyback RIG 21.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2021 - Bercman Technologies BERCM Public offering TLN 22.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2021 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.06.2021 Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.06.2021 Trading holiday TLN RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.06.2021 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2021 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
