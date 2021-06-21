Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2021 | 08:05
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 25/2021

PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 10.05.2021 - Storent Investments STOR080020A   Buyback       RIG  
   21.06.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.06.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.08.2021                    securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 14.06.2021 - Bercman Technologies BERCM     Public offering   TLN  
   22.06.2021                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.06.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D       securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.06.2021 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T       Annual General   TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.06.2021 Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T     Annual General   TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.06.2021                   Trading holiday   TLN RIG
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.06.2021                   Trading holiday   TLN RIG
                                     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.06.2021 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L        Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.06.2021                   Trading holiday   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.06.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA      Coupon payment   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.06.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA      Coupon payment   RIG  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
