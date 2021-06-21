Anzeige
Anzeige

PR Newswire
21.06.2021 | 09:04
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 18

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 May 2021. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at31 May 2021 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested


One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value0.1%11.6%15.1%22.7%32.4%83.7%
Share price-4.3%13.5%17.8%23.2%29.2%84.5%
Russell 1000 Value Index-0.3%10.8%15.5%25.6%34.9%83.1%

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:196.10p
Net asset value - cum income:196.11p
Share price:187.50p
Discount to cum income NAV:4.4%
Net yield1:4.3%
Total assets including current year revenue:£157.3m
Gearing:Nil
Options overwrite8.4%
Ordinary shares in issue2:80,229,044
Ongoing charges3:1.1%

1 Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 6 August 2020 and 4 November 2020 for the year ended 31 October 2020, and on 23 March 2021 and 5 May 2021 for the year ending 31 October 2021, and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 May 2021.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 31 October 2020.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Financials28.6
Health Care16.7
Information Technology10.6
Consumer Staples7.9
Energy7.2
Industrials6.7
Consumer Discretionary6.1
Communication Services5.8
Utilities4.1
Materials1.5
Net Current Assets4.8
----
100.0
=====

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States74.9
United Kingdom5.6
Germany3.9
Netherlands3.5
France3.1
Ireland1.8
Norway1.1
Switzerland0.8
Canada0.5
Net Current Assets4.8
-----
100.0
=====

Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets
CitigroupUnited States3.8
Wells FargoUnited States3.7
American International GroupUnited States2.9
Cisco SystemsUnited States2.6
Bank of AmericaUnited States2.6
Verizon CommunicationsUnited States2.4
AnthemUnited States2.4
Morgan StanleyUnited States2.1
General MotorsUnited States2.1
ComcastUnited States2.0

Tony DeSpirito, Franco Tapia and David Zhao, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 May 2021, the Company's NAV increased by 0.1% and the share price decreased by 4.3% (all in sterling). The Company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -0.3% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was investment decisions in financials. Notably, stock selection in insurance proved beneficial, as did a combination of stock selection and an overweight exposure to the banking industry. In energy, stock selection and an overweight exposure to the oil, gas and consumable fuels industry boosted relative returns. Finally, an underweight exposure to the communication services sector contributed to relative results during the period.

The largest detractor from relative performance was a combination of stock selection and an underweight exposure to the materials sector. Notably, an underweight exposure to metals and mining companies, as well as investment decisions in the chemicals industry proved costly. In information technology, stock selection in IT services and an overweight exposure to the software industry weighed on relative returns. Investment decisions in health care also hindered relative performance during the period, most notably in the health care equipment and supplies and pharmaceuticals industries.

The portfolio's options overwriting strategy detracted from relative performance during the month, as did the portfolio's cash position.

Transactions/Options

Transactions: In May, the portfolio added to existing positions in British American Tobacco, SS&C Technologies, BP, Equinor and Fidelity National Information Services. Conversely, we exited our positions in Pioneer Natural Resources, CDW, NXP Semiconductors and Siemens Energy, as well as reduced our exposure to Altria and The Williams Companies.

Options: As of 31 May 2021, the Company's options exposure was 8.4% and the delta of the options was 89.4.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the financials, health care and energy sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the industrials, real estate and materials sectors.

Source: BlackRock. Data as of 31 May 2021.

21 June 2021

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brna on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

© 2021 PR Newswire
