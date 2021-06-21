The cell exhibited an open-circuit voltage of 1.1 V and was able to retain around 90% of its initial performance after 215 days of exposure to dim light at room temperature. According to its creators, this performance and the notable stability were ensured by the thermal evaporation technique used for depositing the perovskite layers onto the cell.Researchers at the Dresden University of Technology (TUD) have fabricated a solar cell based on all-inorganic cesium-lead iodide (CsPbI3) perovskite, which is also known as black perovskite. "Our choice to study the CsPbI3 was motivated by the fact that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...