Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
21.06.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Intellego Technologies AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (327/21)

On request of Intellego Technologies AB, company registration number
556864-1624, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity
rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from
June 24, 2021. 

Intellego Technologies AB has 17,319,568 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               INT           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,611,234       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016075063      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             226672         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556864-1624       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Equity Rights

Short name:           INT TO1                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to  2,291,666                   
 be listed:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:              1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription  
                 price of SEK 9.36               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:       July 15, 2022- July 31, 2022          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:        July 27, 2022                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:            SE0016038624                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:            1                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:          226690                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:         MiFID II tick size table            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name                 
--------------------------------------------
45  Consumer Staples           
--------------------------------------------
4520 Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores
--------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
