Nasdaq Tallinn: Committee's decision on AS Pro Kapital Grupp

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-21 09:03 CEST -- On June 18, 2021, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to impose a fine in the amount of 1000 euros to AS Pro Kapital Grupp for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter Requirements for Issuers (hereinafter RI) clauses 1.2.1, 1.2.2, 1.2.3, 2.4.1. and 5.3.1. According to RI clause 1.2.1. the Issuer is obliged to secure disclosure of information stated in RI in such a form and within such time limits as specified in RI. According to RI claues 1.2.2. Issuer is obliged to immediately disclose the details of any major changes in its business or other circumstances relating to the Issuer which are not directly specified in these Requirements, but which are not public knowledge and which may, by virtue of their effect on the Issuer's assets, liabilities, operations or reputation, affect price of its listed or traded Securities. According to RI clause 1.2.3. information disclosed by the Issuer shall be accurate, exact and unambiguous, its content must not be misleading and it shall not exclude or omit anything that may influence the substance or meaning of the information presented. According to RI clause 2.4.1. information is deemed disclosed when it is made public as a notice through the Exchange Information System According to RI clause 5.3.1. the Issuer is required to make public the audited annual report immediately after its approval by the supervisory board but not later than four (4) months after the end of the accounting period. The deadline for submitting audited annual report of the year 2020 for regulated market issuers was April 30, 2021. AS Pro Kapital Grupp published its audited annual report for the year 2020 on June 12, 2021.