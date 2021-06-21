

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica SA (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) announced Monday the renewal of its exclusive license agreement with American luxury lifestyle brand Tory Burch.



The agreement is for the development, production and worldwide distribution of sunglasses and prescription frames under the Tory Burch brand. The ten-year renewal is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2030, subject to the terms and conditions therein.



Pierre-Yves Roussel, Chief Executive Officer of Tory Burch said, 'Luxottica has been a great partner that shares our commitment to innovation in this important category. We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship and look forward to taking our designs to the next level.'





