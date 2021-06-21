

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased in May, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index grew 8.4 percent year-on-year in May.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent in May.



'Compared to May 2020, the index was affected the most by increased prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products, in electricity production and in the manufacture of electronic equipment,' Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Import prices rose 1.1 percent monthly in May and gained 11.9 percent from a year ago.



Export prices grew 1.5 percent monthly in May and increased 11.1 percent yearly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de