Montag, 21.06.2021

WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Frankfurt
21.06.21
08:15 Uhr
16,450 Euro
-0,250
-1,50 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2021 | 09:29
40 Leser
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 32/2021

Copenhagen, 21 June 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG") announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 14 June to 18 June 2021:

Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,341,419 167,335,530
14 June 202120,000129.222,584,330
15 June 202119,828128.812,554,104
16 June 202120,000128.192,563,752
17 June 202120,000126.702,534,014
18 June 202120,000125.462,509,146
Accumulated under the program1,441,247 180,080,877

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 14 June - 18 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,024,821 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.08% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com


Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 32 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a749f1fa-c9a1-4a62-bdcd-52610ccfcff2)
  • 18 JUN 2021 PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fe2d39c7-884c-45a0-bc42-1b31ace5269b)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
