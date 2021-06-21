DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.199 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3103500 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 112446 EQS News ID: 1210001 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

