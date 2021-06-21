DJ Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWNL LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.3675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2538482 CODE: TWNL LN ISIN: LU1900066033 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TWNL LN Sequence No.: 112478 EQS News ID: 1210033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 21, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)