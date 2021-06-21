Fxview, Cyprus based forex and CFDs financial services company, announced today that it has set up an offshore subsidiary in St Vincent The Grenadines. Until now, Fxview has been operating with its EU licenses from Cyprus.

Charlgate SVG LLC, their locally incorporated arm will ensure the expansion of products and services on Fxview's platforms. It will also allow them to offer regulated forex and CFDs trading services to traders around the globe.

Fxview operates in Europe with its multiple European Licenses and is already an established brand in the EU market. Earlier this month, the company was acquired by a global FinTech leader Finvasia Group.

"We anticipate that many more traders will join our platform where we plan to offer additional products and services like research analysis, higher leverage, sophisticated trading tools, social trading, MAM PAMM services, affiliate programs, loyalty reward programs and more," said Rahul Bansal, Director of Charlgate SVG LLC.

"We have been successfully operating uninterrupted in the trading industry for more than a decade, and one of our missions has always been to grow our regulatory framework," said Sarvjeet Virk, Managing Director of FINVASIA Group.

"The offshore entity is a key milestone for Fxivew. This will allow our existing and new clients to take full advantage of our innovative ecosystem ranging from state-of-the-art platforms tools, lightning-fast execution, excellent trading conditions and stellar customer support" he further added.

About Fxview

Fxview is a brand owned and operated by Charlgate Ltd (a Finvasia Group Company) with its headquarters in Limassol Cyprus. Charlgate Ltd operates under the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFid) and is regulated by CySec under license 367/18 since 2018 and is a Member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF).

Charlgate Ltd is also registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority FCA 850138), the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin 157125), the French Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution ACPR 85051), the Italian Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa CONSOB 5151), the Spanish Comisión Nacional de Mercado de Valores CNVM 4892), the Norway Finanstilsynet ( FT00118545).

Know more: https://fxview.com/

About FINVASIA Group

FINVASIA is a multi-disciplinary, multinational organisation that invests in technology-oriented business and products. It is registered with a gamut of regulatory bodies across the world in various capacities. Finvasia (along with its subsidiaries and sister concerns) is registered with SEC, USA (152771 ), Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC, National Stock Exchange of India as Professional Clearing member(M51912), Bombay Stock Exchange(4043), Multi Commodity Exchange of India(55135) and NCDEX as Trading Member(01259), Association of Mutual Funds of India(103331) and CDSL as Depository Participant(12084300).

Know more: https://finvasia.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005285/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Ms. Sandeep Samra

media@fxview.com

+35725251100