Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.1452 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10497911 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 112456 EQS News ID: 1210011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210011&application_name=news

