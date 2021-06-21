Anzeige
Montag, 21.06.2021
PR Newswire
21.06.2021 | 10:04
Sunport Power: Three New MWT Panels Shine at SNEC

WUXI, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunport Power, a leading China PV module manufacturer, released three new products with MWT technology at the SNEC Expo: the C10 panel with higher efficiency and lower voltage, the C10-Pro panel with HJT+MWT technology and the M series of MWT bifacial panel.