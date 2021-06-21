Anzeige
21.06.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Tallinn: Bercman filed a European patent application

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-21 10:01 CEST --


On the 15th of June, we filed a European patent application (EP21179635.4) to
protect our Smart Pedestrian Crosswalk-related intellectual property. 

Bercman's intellectual property is represented by the German patent office
Stellbrink & Partner Patentanwälte mbB. The company's patent attorney is Axel
Stellbrink, who has nearly 30 years of experience in patenting start-up
inventions. 

Bercman's CEO Mart Suurkask said that the protection of intellectual property
related to the Smart Pedestrian Crosswalk has always been an important topic,
and now a concrete step has been taken to implement it with the help of a very
recognized office. 

More info:

Mart Suurkask
Bercman Technologies AS, CEO
Tel: +372 5340 2902
E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com
