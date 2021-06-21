Nasdaq Tallinn: Bercman filed a European patent application

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-21 10:01 CEST -- On the 15th of June, we filed a European patent application (EP21179635.4) to protect our Smart Pedestrian Crosswalk-related intellectual property. Bercman's intellectual property is represented by the German patent office Stellbrink & Partner Patentanwälte mbB. The company's patent attorney is Axel Stellbrink, who has nearly 30 years of experience in patenting start-up inventions. Bercman's CEO Mart Suurkask said that the protection of intellectual property related to the Smart Pedestrian Crosswalk has always been an important topic, and now a concrete step has been taken to implement it with the help of a very recognized office. More info: Mart Suurkask Bercman Technologies AS, CEO Tel: +372 5340 2902 E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com