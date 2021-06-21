FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global cement industry

FLSmidth, the international supplier of sustainable solutions and services to the cement industry,

has signed a global commercial partnership with UK-based Carbon8 Systems (C8S) to accelerate the cement industry's Net Zero ambitions.

Carbon capture is essential to achieve a sustainable global cement industry - which currently accounts for 7-8% of global carbon emissions - and deliver on FLSmidth's MissionZero pledge to enable zero emission production by 2030.



Working with the UK's C8S, FLSmidth will use its global network to extend the reach of C8S' carbon capture and utilisation

Carbon8 Systems

C8S's advanced carbonation technology is a process which happens naturally in the atmospheric conditions. If left in the open, compounds such as calcium or magnesium oxides, hydroxides, or silicates will react with the carbon dioxide. However, this process is extremely slow - taking place over tens of years. C8S's technology accelerates this process in a controlled way and in doing so, has created one of the worlds few economically viable forms of carbonation and carbon capture and utilisation (CCU). Accelerated Carbonation Technology (ACT) mineralises and stabilises these industrial by-products or residues to produce a granular solid. C8S's expertise around the carbonation process means that it is able to control the physical characteristics of the end-product. The end-product has various valuable applications, such as aggregates for construction, or agricultural fertiliser. For maximum efficacy, the most reactive residues need to be high in calcium or magnesium oxide, hydroxide, or silicates.

The company's patented CCU solution is known as the CO2ntainer system; a modular, containerised solution

