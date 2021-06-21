Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

Following the completion of the offering of shares in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, cf. today's announcement, the total share capital of Green Hydrogen Systems will be admitted to trading and official listing in the company's permanent ISIN DK0061540341. The changes will take effect as per 22 June 2021 and will be implemented in the existing orderbook (227439) which was set up in connection with the admittance to trading of Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN. The orderbook will be flushed due to the changes. Permanent ISIN: DK0061540341 * --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Green Hydrogen Systems * --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 77.861.929 shares (DKK 77.861.929) * --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENH * --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227439 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE --------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes --------------------------------------------------------- * Change compared to Nasdaq exchange notice of 7 June 2021 Please notice that the last day of trading Temporary Purchase Certificates in the temporary ISIN DK0061540424 (GREENH TEMP) is today 21 June 2021. Admittance to trading and official listing Following today's announcement from Green Hydrogen Systems A/S on the completion of the offering, please be informed that the company now meets the conditions to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 17 June 2021. In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the orderbook. For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002915